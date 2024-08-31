Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline, is pregnant with their first child amid his tragic death.

Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, is expecting their first child. Matthew Gaudreau was killed while riding his bike with his brother Johnny on Thursday. Madeline’s sister, Holland Korbitz, established a GoFundMe page to support her and her unborn child on Friday, expressing the family’s grief.” In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew’s wife, Madeline, and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face,” she said on the website’s fundraising page. “Your support will allow them the time to take off work to grieve and heal as a family.”Friday evening, the website had raised almost $150,000 for Madeline and Tripp. Furthermore, Tripp’s baby registry is now available on BabyList. Both the registrar and Korbitz confirmed Tripp’s due date as December.

Madeline’s social media is secret. However, she can be seen holding her developing belly in a photo posted on Katie Gaudreau’s Instagram. Matthew and Johnny’s sister, Katie, was slated to marry on Friday. Her wedding was canceled due to the tragic deaths of her brothers.

Matthew and Johnny were killed Thursday night by a suspected drunk driver who hit them with his Jeep while they were riding on County Route 551 in Salem County, New Jersey. The defendant, Sean M. Higgins, was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular murder. He admitted to drinking five to six beers before driving, according to an affidavit given by a New Jersey state policeman.