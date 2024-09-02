Marine Still Missing Despite Possible Sighting, Family Reports.

The frantic quest for a missing Camp Pendleton Marine proceeds. Spear Corporal Bailey Cameron was most recently seen leaving a bar in Carlsbad on Sunday. Met with Kevin Cameron, the dad of 23-year-old Bailey Cameron, on Friday as he passed out flyers with his child’s photograph.

Cameron says they accept Bailey was spotted at a business in the space wearing similar garments he had worn when he vanished. “We have a photograph of him after he disappeared, yet there’s been no contact, there’s been no correspondence with pals or family,” made sense to Cameron. “We couldn’t say whether he’s under pressure. We couldn’t say whether he’s 100 percent or not.” That photograph of Bailey Cameron inside a business has been coursing on the web with the family’s consent. Nonetheless, Cameron needs to emphasize that his child is as yet absent as he has not connected with any family or companions.

“It’s not typical behavior…and that has his mates and his family stressed,” said Kevin Cameron. Coyote Pub and eatery alone soon after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. His family says his telephone, eyeglasses, and rucksack were found the following morning on the control outside Vigalucci’s, an Italian café about a street or two away. Yet, nobody has heard from him since the other day. Vigalucci’s administrator affirmed to 10News that they tracked down those things on Sunday morning and transformed them into police.

A Marine Corps representative let 10News on Thursday know that search endeavors are in progress with neighborhood orders, police, clinics, and NCIS. “So as a dad, the critical step is running many situations of what could be… through your head,” said Cameron.