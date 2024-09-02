American Rapper Fatman Scoop died after collapsing during a performance on stage.

Recently the news of the death of American rapper Fatman Scoop is coming out. Rapper Fatman Scoop died after collapsing at a concert in Connecticut on Friday.

Fatman Scoop was performing at Town Center Park in Hamden city, when suddenly he fell on the stage. Mayor Lauren Garrett wrote in a Facebook post that rapper Fatman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Fatman Scoop’s booking agency, MN2S, confirmed his death and said – “legacy will live on through his timeless music”.

The agency spokesperson said- “Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe.” His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry.”

Rapper Fatman’s family said “Fatman Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend.” Many fans of rapper Fatman have paid tribute to him on social media and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

American Rapper Fatman Scoop Cause Of Death

Rapper Fatman’s real name was Isaac Freeman III. Fatman was known by his stage names hype man and radio personality. Fatman was born on 6 August 1971 in New York, New York, United States. On 30 August 2024, Fatman Scoop died at the age of 53 in Hamden, Connecticut, United States. The cause of death of Fatman Scoop was a fall on the stage.

Fatman featured in the “Drop”, “It’s Like That”, “Lose Control”, “Behind the Cow”, and more singles. He released many singles, including “Where U @?”, “It Takes Scoop”, “Be Faithful”, “Talk 2 Me”, “Dance! 2013”. In 2024, Fatman released “Our House”, “Let It Go”, and “No Popcorn” singles.

