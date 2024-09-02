Missing Altus Woman Found Safe Near Galveston, Husband Detained.

UNITED STATES: An Altus lady proclaimed missing by Altus Police on Saturday was tracked down in Galveston and is presently protected. As indicated by the Altus Police Division, Elizabeth Lee was accounted for missing by her family not long after she documented a defensive request against her significant other Jeremy Bearden.



Authorities say she was tracked down west of Galveston, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 1 with Bearden. She had been absent since Aug. 20. Specialists say Bearden has forthcoming charges in Texas and will be removed to Oklahoma after new charges are taken care of. Bearden is having to deal with a warrant out of Altus for penalties including following and vindictive injury to property. In a post Altus Police thank the local area for their help and tips for Lee’s protected return.