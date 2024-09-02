Mexican drug lord Osiel Cárdenas Guillén released from US prison

Osiel Cardenas Guillen is one of the most dangerous Mexican drug lords and ex-leader of the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas. Osiel Cardenas Guillen was given a 25-year prison sentence. Recently Osiel Cardenas has been released from US prison after completing his 25-year sentence. This was confirmed by officials on Friday.

A US Bureau of Prisons official said – Osiel Cardenas Guillen has been released from US prison and is currently being held in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to reports, Cardenas Guillen will be deported back to Mexico.

A Mexican official, who declined to be named, said “Cárdenas Guillén faces two arrest warrants in Mexico, making it likely he would be detained upon arrival.”

Cárdenas Guillén was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2010. Along with this, an order was given to confiscate millions of dollars from Cardenas Guillen. Guillén was extradited to the United States in January 2007 (without serving his prison sentence).

