Recently news is coming out that bodies of 6 hostages have been found, in which the body of 23 year old Harsh Goldberg-Polin has also been found. 11 months ago today, Hersh Goldberg-Polin along with 5 other people were taken hostage by Hamas, who have recently been found dead.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was one of six hostages taken by Hamas whose bodies were recovered in a tunnel beneath Rafah, the 46th US President Joe Biden said on Saturday night. Israeli Defense Forces say Hamas killed Harsh Goldberg-Polin along with five others before they could reach the perpetrators.

“Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7,” Biden said. “He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world.”

In addition to Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the other five hostages have been identified as Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat, Alexander Lobanov, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino.

Harsh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Israeli-American, has two sisters and was a big fan of the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team. Hersh Goldberg-Polin was born in America. Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s family moved to Israel when he was 7 years old.

