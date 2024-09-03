New Jersey Woman Mistakenly Arrested, Sent to Jail for Two Weeks, Can’t Sue for Mistake

Davidson News

New Jersey Woman Mistakenly Arrested, Sent to Jail for Two Weeks

by

Recently a news is going viral, in which a New Jersey woman was mistakenly arrested and sent to jail for two weeks. A federal appeals court has exonerated those responsible for the woman’s wrongful imprisonment and ruled that she cannot sue for wrongdoing.

Judith Maureen Henry, a New Jersey native, found herself in an unexpected legal predicament due to a mix-up with another woman who had a criminal past. This other Judith, who had been involved in drug possession and parole violations in Pennsylvania during the 1990s, unwittingly cast a shadow on Henry’s life. In 2019, this case of mistaken identity led Henry to face legal troubles of her own, resulting in her incarceration in Essex County jail in Newark.

Henry took action to sue the U.S. Marshals involved for the mistaken arrest, but could not because the Fourth Amendment granted them immunity, a legal protection that protects law enforcement officers from liability.

“Their arrest of Henry relying on information attached to the warrant was a reasonable mistake, and therefore her arrest did not violate the Fourth Amendment,” Judge Thomas Ambro of the US Third Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in the ruling obtained by the New Jersey Monitor.

Henry repeatedly told the marshals that she was not the person they were looking for and asked to match her fingerprints to those on file for the real culprit. But no one investigated it, due to which Henry had to stay in Newark jail and was later transferred to Pennsylvania.

