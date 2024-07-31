Social Security Secrets: When to Expect Your Check, How Much You’ll Get, and What to Know About Next Year’s COLA

Get Your Social Security Check Early This Week!

How Much Will You Get in Your Social Security Check?

According to lagradaonline, this week some retirees will get their Social Security checks a day early. Usually, they get paid on the third of the month, but since August 3rd is a Saturday, they’ll get paid on August 2nd instead. This is a nice surprise for retirees who have been waiting for their money.

When you get your Social Security check, you might get a different amount of money. It depends on how old you were when you started getting benefits, how much you worked, and how much you paid into Social Security while you were working. If you started getting benefits at 62, you might get around $2,710 per month. If you started getting benefits at 67, you might get around $3,822 per month.

READ ALSO: New Mexico Wildfire Relief: USDA Expands D-SNAP Program to Include 25,000 Additional Families

Will Next Year’s COLA Affect Your Social Security Benefits?

Some people are worried about the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for next year. The government thinks it might be around 2.63%. This might not be what everyone was hoping for, but it’s not always bad news. Sometimes, a small COLA means that your money can go further and buy more things. As retirees plan their finances, it’s important to stay informed and think ahead to make the most of their retirement money.

READ ALSO: New York City’s Restaurant Meals Program Expands: EBT Cardholders, Seniors, and Homeless Eligible