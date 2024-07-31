White Dudes on Harris X account suspended by organizer says ‘shocked’ by Elon Musk’s $4 million fundraiser

“Harris’ White Men” ”A group of about 200,000 Democrats, including Hollywood stars and potential celebrities, gathered on Zoom Monday night to voice their support for Harris’s White House run.

The popular online rally raised more than $3.5 million, adding to the $200 million the Harris campaign raised in the first week of her Oval Office campaign.

But organizers soon discovered that X’s account, @dudes4harris, had been suspended.

Ross Morales Rocketto, an entrepreneur who runs a “progressive” political research firm and one of the organizers of the protest, wrote on his website that Elon Musk must have been “terrified.” “Scare @elonmusk,” Rocketto wrote on his personal X account, attaching a screenshot of the account suspension.

A replacement account, @dudesforharris, was quickly established after social media users expressed outrage at the silencing of the group.

Musk, who once said he was a “free speech advocate”, openly supported Donald Trump this month and has since posted doctored videos of Harris on X – violating his own rules.

Replacing White Dudes on Harris’ account quickly reached 20,000 followers before the original account was apparently suspended.

The reason for the account suspension is still unclear and Musk has not yet made it public.

The Independent has contacted X and White Dude about Harris for comment. Musk supported President Joe Biden’s campaign before dedicating himself to Trump this year in the 2020 election and voiced his “full support” after he was fired earlier this month.

Increasingly vocal tech partisans continue to criticize Harris and the Democrats.