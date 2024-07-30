New Mexico Wildfire Relief: USDA Expands D-SNAP Program to Include 25,000 Additional Families

USDA Expands D-SNAP in New Mexico: 25,000 More Households Eligible for Disaster Relief

New Mexico Wildfires and Floods: USDA Extends D-SNAP to 25,000 Additional Families

In response to the devastating wildfires and flooding in northern New Mexico the USDA has expanded the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) to cover an additional 25,000 households, according to the published article of KRQE. This crucial extension targets residents in San Juan and Rio Arriba counties who were not initially included in the program but have been significantly impacted by the recent disasters. The added support aims to address the urgent food needs of families struggling to recover from the widespread damage.

To qualify for the expanded D-SNAP benefits households must meet specific criteria: they must reside or work in the disaster-affected areas have been directly impacted by the calamities and fulfill the program’s eligibility requirements. Those who qualify will receive a one-time benefit equivalent to the maximum monthly SNAP amount for their household size. These funds can be used to purchase groceries from SNAP-authorized stores or select online retailers providing a critical lifeline for families facing food insecurity.

READ ALSO: GOP-Led House Fails to Pass Appropriations Bills Before August Recess, Breaking Promises to Voters

25,000 New Mexico Households to Benefit from Expanded D-SNAP Program Amid Recent Disasters

The USDA’s extension of the D-SNAP program is part of a broader effort to offer relief and support to communities affected by natural disasters. By increasing access to food resources officials hope to ease the burden on families as they navigate the challenges of rebuilding their lives. The move underscores the commitment to ensuring that no household goes hungry while recovering from the aftermath of these severe events.

READ ALSO: Harris Highlights Student Loan Forgiveness at Houston Conference