New York City’s Restaurant Meals Program Expands: EBT Cardholders, Seniors, and Homeless Eligible

New York City’s Restaurant Meals Program: SNAP Recipients Can Now Buy Hot Meals with EBT

New York Launches EBT Hot Meals Initiative: Seniors, Disabled, and Homeless Eligible for New Program

New York City has introduced an exciting new option for SNAP benefit recipients allowing some residents to purchase hot meals using their EBT cards, according to the published article of CBS NEWS. The Restaurant Meals Program recently launched as a pilot initiative is available to eligible individuals including seniors aged 60 and older, those with disabilities and individuals experiencing homelessness. State Sen. Roxanne Persaud who sponsored the legislation hopes to expand the program citywide. “My dream is that every community has access to the Restaurant Meal Program,” Persaud said highlighting her goal to provide more meal options for qualifying New Yorkers.

Among the first to embrace this initiative is Jam’It Bistro in Red Hook which has proudly displayed a new sign reading “We accept EBT and SNAP payment.” Dawn Skeete the restaurant’s owner explained that the program has already attracted customers from various parts of the city including Harlem and Queens. “We are thrilled to offer prepared nutritious meals to those who might otherwise struggle to access them” Skeete said. The restaurant is helping spread the word about the program aiming to reach more potential customers who could benefit from this new option.

READ ALSO: Breaking Down the Cost of Cancer: How Medicaid and ACA Impact Healthcare Cost

Jam’It Bistro Joins New York’s EBT Hot Meals Program: New Option for SNAP Beneficiaries Across the City

Maria Sanchez program director at the Red Hook Adult Center emphasized the program’s benefits beyond providing healthy meals. “Dining out at places like Jam’It Bistro not only offers nutritious food but also promotes social interaction helping to reduce isolation among seniors” Sanchez noted. As the city looks to increase restaurant participation and expand the program officials hope to make it a valuable resource for many more New Yorkers.

READ ALSO: Food for Thought: Tulsa Public Schools Feed Future Generations with Free Meal Expansion