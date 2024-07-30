Living in Ventura: Pros and Cons of One of California’s Best Small Cities

Living in Ventura: Discover the Pros and Cons of This Charming Coastal City

Living in Ventura: Why This Small California City is Loved Despite Its Challenges

Nestled along California’s coastline, Ventura is known as one of the best small cities in the country offering a mix of beautiful beaches, great surfing spots, mountains and oceanfront biking trails, according to the report of LIVING IN VENTURA COUNTY. The city’s historic downtown, located by the ocean, has unique shops, restaurants and entertainment that add to its charm. However, Ventura is not without its issues; residents often complain about potholes, homelessness and the high cost of living. Despite these problems the city’s stunning scenery and vibrant community make it a beloved place for many.

Best Places to Live in Ventura

Living in Ventura, you’re always just 15 minutes from the beach no matter where you live. Downtown is busy with lots of restaurants, shops and nightlife plus easy beach access. Midtown has local shops, the Ventura Mall and a community hospital. Moving east the neighborhoods become more spread out and suburban. The Westside features artsy vibes and historic homes while Pierpont offers upscale beach homes. Hillside provides stunning ocean views and College is a dense suburban area close to the community college and chain stores. Thille/Montalvo is a busy spot with lots of shopping while Poinsettia is known for its large estate homes and beautiful views. Juanamaria, Saticoy and West Saticoy are quieter newer suburban neighborhoods away from the city’s hustle.

Is Ventura a Beautiful Place to Live?

Ventura is definitely beautiful, with many parks, hiking spots and beaches. Arroyo Verde Park and Harmon Canyon Preserve are great for hiking. The city has lots of art galleries, unique restaurants and fun events at Ventura Raceway and the County Fairgrounds. Surfers Point is popular for watching surfers and kiteboarders and the beaches like Mondo’s Beach are perfect for a day out. Marina Park is a large grassy park by the ocean great for outdoor activities. The pedestrian mall downtown offers shops, music and a farmers market. Ventura Harbor Village is lively with water activities, unique shops and restaurants. The local arts scene is active with galleries and classes though some artists are moving away due to rising rents.

Ventura Harbor Village

Ventura Harbor Village is a lively spot with rentals for kayaking, paddleboarding and sailing as well as fishing tours and whale watching. Many boaters live on their boats here and you can see dolphins, sea lions and seals. The village has a large calm swim beach and a seawall for protection. You’ll find 30 shops, art galleries and restaurants, plus live music, escape rooms and various dining options. It’s a popular place for both locals and visitors.

Other Shopping Areas

Ventura has big stores like Target and Barnes & Noble but the small local businesses are what make the city special. These shops give Ventura its unique character. During festivals downtown can get very crowded and parking becomes difficult. Beach parking also gets tough on weekends and holidays often requiring payment. Despite these issues Ventura’s small-town feel and community support for local businesses and artists make it a great place to live.

Cons: Arts and Lifestyle

Festivals can make downtown Ventura crowded with limited parking and early shop closings. The beach also gets busy on weekends with parking filling up quickly. Despite these challenges Ventura’s strong arts scene and community spirit continue to make it an attractive place to live.

Ventura School District

Ventura schools are well-regarded with many receiving high ratings. Foothill Technology High School is among the top in the country. The city also has a good affordable junior college. If you’re moving with children it’s a good idea to visit schools and meet with the PTA to find the best fit for your family.

