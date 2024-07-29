Food for Thought: Tulsa Public Schools Feed Future Generations with Free Meal Expansion

Thousands of Students in Tulsa Public Schools to Get Free Food

Breaking Down Barriers to Education: Tulsa Public Schools Announces Expansion of Free Meal Program

According to KJRH, thousands of students in Tulsa will soon get free food. This is because of a special program that helps schools provide meals to students who need them. For parents like Tretez Kinnaird, this is good news. He knew what it was like to go hungry as a kid.

Kinnaird is happy that his son will get free meals at school. This will help his son focus on his studies without worrying about being hungry. Kinnaird knows that hunger can make it hard for kids to learn. Ebony Johnson, the school leader, is also excited. She says this program will help many students who struggle to get food. “This program will help families who don’t have enough food,” she says. “By giving our students food, we’re helping them learn and grow.”

Tulsa Public Schools New Free Meal Program: A Step Forward in Providing for Oklahoma’s Future

This new program will help over 34,000 students in Tulsa get two free meals every day. This will be a big help for families who struggle to buy food. Oklahoma is working to make sure kids have enough to eat, and this is a big step forward. Now, thousands of students can focus on learning and growing without worrying about what they will eat.

