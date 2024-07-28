10 Most Dangerous Cities in Oregon 2024: The Risky List

Oregon, known for its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant communities, also hosts cities with significant crime challenges. This article highlights the ten most dangerous cities in Oregon in 2024, based on violent and property crime rates, along with unemployment statistics. Understanding these factors can help residents and visitors stay informed and vigilant.

10. Astoria, OR

Population: 41,250

Violent Crime Rate: 2.46 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 49.17 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 7.7%

Astoria, a popular tourist destination due to its rich history and coastal charm, faces significant crime challenges. The city’s efforts to curb crime include community-focused initiatives, such as after-school programs and increased patrolling in high-crime areas. However, a stagnant economy, low median income, and high unemployment rate contribute to the persistent crime rates.

9. Ontario, OR

Population: 55,444

Violent Crime Rate: 3.52 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 52.13 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 5.3%

Ontario’s small-town charm belies its high crime rates. Despite preventive strategies and community policing, the city continues to struggle with crime, compounded by its position on the Idaho border, making it a potential conduit for interstate criminal activity. High poverty rates and lower educational attainment further exacerbate the issue.

8. Portland, OR

Population: 656,222

Violent Crime Rate: 3.65 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 26.23 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 6.9%

As Oregon’s largest city, Portland grapples with escalating crime rates. The city’s investments in crime prevention strategies, such as community policing and social programs, have yet to yield significant results. Socio-economic factors, including income inequality, drug use, and homelessness, contribute to the rising crime rates, particularly in areas like the Pearl District.

7. Coos Bay, OR

Population: 16,417

Violent Crime Rate: 2.24 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 32.45 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 7.8%

Despite its small population and picturesque location, Coos Bay faces rising crime rates. Efforts to enhance law enforcement visibility and engage in community-based crime prevention are ongoing. However, substance abuse and related petty crimes remain significant challenges for the city.

6. Eugene, OR

Population: 177,732

Violent Crime Rate: 2.13 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 41.76 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 6.3%

Known for its vibrant arts scene and quality of life, Eugene is also wrestling with increasing crime rates. The city is addressing these issues by increasing police presence and investing in social programs aimed at tackling root causes like drug addiction and homelessness. The large transient population and mental health issues continue to pose challenges.

5. Warrenton, OR

Population: 5,877

Violent Crime Rate: 1.39 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 15.55 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 7.7%

Warrenton may be small, but its crime issues are substantial. The city’s law enforcement is engaged in community policing and neighborhood watch programs to combat crime. Geographic isolation, however, makes it a target for criminals seeking to evade larger metropolitan law enforcement.

4. Salem, OR

Population: 177,694

Violent Crime Rate: 2.31 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 26.12 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 6.2%

Salem, the state capital, faces significant crime challenges despite its sizable law enforcement presence. Community outreach programs, improved lighting in high-crime areas, and encouraging residents to report suspicious activity are part of the city’s strategy to enhance safety. Drug trafficking, homelessness, and socio-economic disadvantages continue to fuel crime rates.

3. Klamath Falls, OR

Population: 22,034

Violent Crime Rate: 3.08 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 42.71 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 8.4%

Klamath Falls, known for its natural beauty, struggles with high crime rates. Local law enforcement is boosting community engagement and enhancing visibility to combat crime. Economic hardship, high unemployment rates, and substance abuse issues contribute to the town’s crime rates.

2. Woodburn, OR

Population: 26,799

Violent Crime Rate: 3.65 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 38.23 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 6.2%

Woodburn’s natural beauty contrasts with its higher-than-average crime rates. The city has launched several initiatives, including community policing and neighborhood watch groups, to address these concerns. However, socio-economic challenges, such as lower median income and educational attainment, persist and potentially contribute to crime rates.

1. Roseburg, OR

Population: 23,793

Violent Crime Rate: 1.92 per 1,000 citizens

Property Crime Rate: 31.17 per 1,000 citizens

Unemployment Rate: 7.3%

Roseburg’s serene setting contrasts with its relatively high crime rate. The city has increased foot patrols in high-crime areas and initiated community engagement programs to combat crime. Socio-economic issues, such as low median income and higher-than-average poverty rates, remain pressing challenges.

5 Great Safety Tips