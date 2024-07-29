The Ultimate Guide to Santa Clara County: Pros, Cons, and Everything in Between

Discover the Perfect Blend of Technology, Culture, and Nature in Santa Clara County

According to thebrasilgroup, Santa Clara County is a great place to live. It’s home to many big tech companies, so there are lots of job opportunities. The county also has many museums and art galleries, so you can learn and be creative. Nature is all around us, with mountains, ocean views, and parks to play in. The weather is nice and mild, and there are many types of food to try. At night, there are many fun places to go and enjoy yourself. Whether you like quiet or lively, Santa Clara County has something for everyone.

Pros:

1. Housing diversity: Santa Clara has a range of homes, from old estate-type mansions to newer constructions, making it more affordable than neighboring cities.

2. Convenient location: Santa Clara is centrally located, with good highway access and proximity to major tech companies.

3. Good schools: The Santa Clara Unified School District has a reputation for good proximity to homes and offers a range of educational options.

4. Amenities: Santa Clara has a variety of amenities, including shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and entertainment options.

5. Low property taxes: Santa Clara has lower property taxes compared to San Jose and no city transfer taxes when buying or selling a home.

6. Diverse cuisine: Santa Clara has a range of international cuisines, from Italian to Korean to Indian.

Cons:

1. Tract homes from the 1950s and 1960s: The majority of single-family homes in Santa Clara were built during this period, which may limit the availability of new construction or larger homes.

2. Limited new single-family homes: While there are some newer condos and townhomes, new single-family homes are scarce in Santa Clara.

3. Expensive real estate: Housing prices in Santa Clara are high, making it challenging for some people to afford a home.

4. No Trader Joe’s: One major grocery store chain is missing from the area.

5. No downtown or business district: Santa Clara does not have a traditional downtown area or business district.

Other factors to consider

1. Utilities: Santa Clara has its own private power company, Silicon Valley Power, which provides electricity to residents at a lower cost than PG&E.

2. Healthcare: The city has several medical facilities, including Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center and Medical Offices.

3. Transportation: Santa Clara is close to three international airports (San Jose International Airport, SFO, and Oakland International Airport) and has public transportation options.

4. Events and activities: The city hosts various events throughout the year, such as the Santa Clara Parade of Champions and the Art and Wine Festival.

Overall, living in Santa Clara can be a great experience for those who value convenience, amenities, and diversity. However, potential residents should be aware of the limitations on new construction and high housing prices.

