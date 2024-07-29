Videos of Kamala Harris’ campaigning are going viral in Donald Trump’s backyard

In her quest to take Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris headed her presidential campaign into The Villages on Saturday, a Republican and Donald Trump base, wherein videos of dozens of golf carts waiting for a Harris event went viral on the internet.

President Joe Biden abandoned the presidential race this past Sunday, saying growing pressure to drop his reelection candidacy due to his weak debate presentation towards Trump and worries about his age. Immediately after stepping out, Biden backed Harris for president.

On Saturday, as a component of Harris’ “Weekend of Action” initiative, the vice president visited The Villages, a vast retirement population in central Florida that generally favors Trump, her Republican opponent. Trump recently won Florida, a sought state with Thirty electoral votes.

Barbie Harden Hall, a Democratic candidate for the seat, shared footage of Harris fans on X, previously Twitter, with the caption “HUNDREDS OF GOLF CARTS!” And I have no idea how many people lined the path! The Villages, Florida is delighted for @KamalaHarris.”

Hall’s films of parades of golf carts, the community’s primary mode of transportation, dressed out in American flags as they approached the event have now gone worldwide, with multiple Harris followers posting them.

Jon Cooper, a Democratic fundraiser, shared Hall’s video, which has almost 5 million views as of Sunday afternoon. “Believe me if I tell you it’s a SUPER-RED community that is typically a hotspot of Trump support. It has more than 200 golf carts at this location.

Hall’s video has almost 41,000 views and a comparable video on the X account @Harris_wins has almost 3.6 million views.

On Sunday, Newsweek contacted Harris’ campaign via email to confirm the rally’s specifics.