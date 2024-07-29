The number of Americans who believe the country is willing to accept a female president is declining

In response to a recent Times/SAY24 poll by YouGov, the percentage of Americans who say they would be prepared to elect a female president has decreased by nine percentage points since 2015.

The study, done after President Biden pulled out of the campaign, was supposed to evaluate the electorate’s thoughts on “gender bias” and Vice President Harris’ possibilities in November.

But 49 percent of respondents believe Trump and Harris are both appropriate for the job, people are wary of the concept of a female president – 54% say they are willing to accept a female president, whereas 30% say they are not.

That figure is a decrease from 2015 when an Economist/YouGov poll revealed that 63% of people were willing to accept a female president. That study was conducted in May of the same year, barely a month after Hillary Clinton announced her campaign for president and one month before she was the first woman to receive a major party’s presidential nomination.

As Harris claims to be the 2nd to do so, women may be a big hurdle. Forty-one % of Americans believe that over fifty percent of their fellow citizens are unlikely to vote for a female above a man if both candidates were equally capable.

The examination also includes Democratic Party members. Although 77 percent believe the country is prepared to elect a female president, 37 percent believe their fellow citizens would not vote for a similarly competent woman. These concerns may have prompted 35% of Democrats to think Harris should pick a guy as her running companion, while only 6% said she would pick a female.

However, across Democrats who could be chosen as running mates, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earned the best favorability rating at 27 percent. She has withdrawn her candidacy for vice president in favor of serving as co-chair of the Harris campaign.