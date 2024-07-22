Las Vegas Man Indicted for Grisly Murder and Cannibalism: 29-Year-Old Charged in Shocking Bus Stop Incident

Las Vegas Man Indicted for Grisly Murder and Cannibalism: Colin Czech Faces Multiple Charges

Colin Czech, 29, Charged with Open Murder and Cannibalism in Las Vegas Bus Stop Incident

A Las Vegas man Colin Czech 29 has been indicted on charges of open murder, mayhem and attempted murder following a gruesome incident in late April. According to TRUE CRIME NEWS, Czech is accused of brutally beating a man to death at a bus stop, attempting to kill a 7-Eleven employee and engaging in cannibalistic behavior. The charges were filed on July 12 with the mayhem and attempted murder charges stemming from attacks that occurred on the same day as the fatal beating.

The horrifying events unfolded on April 28 at 4:44 a.m. when Las Vegas Metro Police officers responded to a call about a fight between two men near the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Upon arrival officers found one man Kenneth Brown unresponsive and bleeding from his head while Czech was reportedly seen “banging [the victim’s] head on the concrete” and acting erratically. Paramedics transported Brown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Czech was immediately taken into custody on a charge of open murder.

Las Vegas Shocker: Man Indicted for Murder, Mayhem, and Cannibalism After April Attack

Witnesses provided chilling testimonies with one person calling 911 to report seeing Czech “eating” Brown’s face at a bus stop. Police found Czech with “biological matter in his hair, mouth and on his clothing,” and he claimed that Brown had hit him first. Disturbingly, Brown’s eye and ear were missing and his ear was found on the sidewalk on top of a $5 bill. Czech who reportedly had been awake for “five days straight” due to feeling “possessed,” was ordered to undergo a competency hearing and was deemed competent to stand trial in May. The case has shocked the community raising concerns about mental health and safety in public spaces.

