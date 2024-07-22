T-Mobile Cuts Home Internet Price to $50, Adds $200 Gift Card Offer for New Subscribers

T-Mobile Slashes Home Internet Price to $50 and Offers $200 Gift Card for New Subscribers

Save on Home Internet: T-Mobile Cuts Price to $50 and Adds $200 Gift Card Promotion

T-Mobile has responded to customer backlash by reducing the price of its home internet plan from $60 to $50 a month with additional savings available through various incentives, according to the published article of THE US Sun. Subscribers can benefit from an extra $5 discount by enrolling in automatic payments. Moreover, bundling the home internet package with a T-Mobile phone plan can save customers an additional $10 to $20 per month potentially bringing the cost of 5G internet down to as low as $40 a month depending on their location. Interested consumers can use T-Mobile’s website locator tool to check if their address is covered by the service. The recent price cut comes after a January increase that had raised the plan’s cost to $60 prompting dissatisfaction among users. T-Mobile’s move aims to make its home internet offering more competitive and attractive in the market addressing the concerns raised by its customer base.

To further sweeten the deal T-Mobile is offering a $200 prepaid gift card to new customers who sign up for the home internet plan. This limited-time offer provides a significant incentive for those considering switching to T-Mobile’s 5G internet service. While the exact end date of this promotion has not been announced the combination of reduced pricing and the gift card offer presents a compelling opportunity for potential subscribers.

READ ALSO: St. Louis $220K Basic Income Program Paused: Legal Challenge Questions Legality

T-Mobile Reduces Home Internet Costs and Sweetens the Deal with $200 Gift Card Offer