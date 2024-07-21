Shocking Tragedy: Father Kills Wife and Four Young Children in Bibb County Massacre

Tragedy Strikes Family: Father Allegedly Kills Wife and Children

Unimaginable Act of Violence Leaves Community in Shock

According to TrueCrimeNews, A terrible thing happened in Bibb County on July 18. A man named Brandon Kendrick, 32, shot and killed his wife and four young children. Two of the children were his kids, and the other two were his niece and nephew. They were all very young, under the age of 8.

Horrific Massacre: Father Arrested for Killing Family of Six

The police found the victims with gunshots to the head. Three of them died at the scene, and the other two were taken to a hospital in Birmingham where they also died. Brandon Kendrick was arrested and taken to jail. He is charged with killing all four children, as well as his wife. His parents were at home when this happened, but they were not hurt. The police are still trying to figure out why Brandon did this terrible thing.

