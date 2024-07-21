Philadelphia Shooting: Woman Arrested for Injuring 7-Month-Old Infant Over $100 Debt

Philadelphia Shooting: Woman Arrested After 7-Month-Old Injured Over $100 Debt

Philadelphia Shooting: 7-Month-Old Infant Injured, Woman Arrested for Attack

A woman has been arrested in connection with a shocking shooting that left a 7-month-old infant injured in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood. Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Dominique Billips. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Meridian Street, according to the published article of Patch. Surveillance footage released by the police shows Billips approaching a man and woman who were pushing a stroller. She then fired multiple shots at them before fleeing the scene. Authorities believe the shooting was directed at the infant’s parents and was related to an argument over a $100 narcotics debt. The video has been crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspect swiftly.

Philadelphia Shooting: Dominique Billips Arrested for Injuring Infant in Holmesburg

The infant, struck in the leg by a bullet was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition as reported by NBC Philadelphia. The community is reeling from the incident highlighting the dangers of disputes escalating into violence. Police continue to investigate the case to ensure justice is served and to prevent such incidents in the future.

