SSI Payments to Increase: Boosting Support for People with Disabilities in August

According to WashingtonExaminer, Many Americans with serious disabilities are excited because they will soon get a payment from the government. This payment is called Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The amount of money they get will increase by 3.2% because of inflation. The maximum amount for one person is now $943, and for couples who live together, it’s $1,415. People who take care of someone who gets SSI can also get up to $472.

To get SSI, Americans must have a serious physical or mental condition that makes it hard for them to do daily activities for at least 12 months. They can use a special calculator on the Social Security Administration’s website to find out how much they will get. The first payment will be sent out on August 1.

This program helps Americans with disabilities get the money they need to pay for basic things like food, a place to live, and medical care. Since living costs are going up, the increased payments will help these people a lot.

