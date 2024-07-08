15 Most Dangerous Cities in Florida 2024: Watch Your Back

Florida, known for its sunny beaches and vibrant cities, also has areas where safety is a significant concern. If you’re considering moving to Florida or are simply curious about its varied landscape, it’s essential to be aware of these areas. Based on research and experiences, here’s a rundown of the most dangerous cities in Florida for 2024.

15. Sanford

Sanford recently witnessed an officer-involved shooting resulting in the deaths of four family members. In 2019, Sanford recorded 497 violent crimes, equating to 817 violent crimes per 100,000 people. With crime occurring at a rapid pace, Sanford needs to enhance its safety measures.

14. Florida City

Situated in Miami-Dade County, Florida City faces significant social challenges due to high poverty rates. Despite its small size, the city experiences violent crime rates above the national average. Property crime is also a concern, contributing to its overall crime profile.

13. Cocoa

Cocoa, with a population of just 19,000, has a violent crime rate of 1,108 per 100,000 residents, which is 2.8 times the national average. Burglaries and assaults are the most prevalent types of violent crime here. Located near Cape Canaveral, Cocoa should be avoided if safety is a priority.

12. Lake City

Lake City, with a violent crime rate of 1,547 per 100,000 inhabitants, tops the state and ranks among the worst in the nation. Despite its smaller population and lower cost of living, Lake City suffers from high poverty and crime rates, making it one of Florida’s least safe cities.

11. Tallahassee

The state capital, Tallahassee, reported 1,516 violent crimes in 2021, translating to 774 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. The city is more than twice as dangerous as the state and national averages. Property crime is also notably high.

10. Lake Worth

Lake Worth, facing challenges with drug abuse, has a violent crime rate of 996 per 100,000 residents. Although crime rates have been declining, the northern districts remain perilous.

9. Gainesville

Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville balances a college-town atmosphere with community dynamics. The city has a violent crime rate of 7.55 per 1,000 inhabitants and a property crime rate of 36.88 per 1,000, reflecting notable safety concerns.

8. Jacksonville

As one of the most populous cities in Florida, Jacksonville has high violent crime rates reflecting its urban characteristics. The city also experiences elevated property crime rates. Despite this, the poverty rate is relatively low, suggesting a better economic situation for many residents.

7. Deerfield Beach

Deerfield Beach, part of the Miami metropolitan area, faces urban living challenges. The city has higher rates of both violent and property crime compared to national averages, although the poverty rate is below the national average.

6. Orlando

Orlando, the most populous city in Florida, has a violent crime rate 2.2 times higher than the state average. Despite efforts to reduce violent crime, the city has seen a slight increase since 2020.

5. Pompano Beach

Located in the Miami metropolitan area, Pompano Beach experiences high rates of violent and property crime. These rates are influenced by the city’s population density and urban environment.

4. Lauderhill

Lauderhill has seen an increase in crime rates over the past few years, with a violent crime rate of 878 per 100,000 people. Residents are 2.3 times more likely to be victims of violent crime compared to the average Floridian.

3. Daytona Beach

Known for its race track and spring break celebrations, Daytona Beach has a violent crime rate of 1,006 per 100,000 residents. Property crime rates are also alarmingly high.

2. Homestead

Homestead ranks among Florida’s most dangerous cities due to high rates of property and violent crimes. The northwest region is often recommended as a safer choice by locals.

1. Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach, with a violent crime rate of 16.72 per 1,000 residents, has the highest murder rate in Florida. The safest area is Singer Island, but the rest of the city contributes to its ranking as the most dangerous in the state.

Most Secure Cities in Florida

While some cities in Florida have high crime rates, others are notably safe. Here are the top 5 safest cities in Florida:

Sweetwater – Safety score: 1.21 Naples – Safety rating: 1.12 Key Biscayne – Safety rating: 1.06 Coral Gables – Safety score: 1.0 Satellite Beach – Safety rating: 0.83

These cities offer a secure living environment with lower crime rates and a better quality of life.