WinCo Settlement: Claim Up to $200 in Portland Surcharge Case

WinCo customers in Portland, Oregon, have an opportunity to claim compensation in a settlement concerning alleged surcharges on non-grocery items. The popular grocery store chain, with locations nationwide including Portland, has agreed to a substantial $3.365 million settlement to address claims of unauthorized fees imposed between June 1, 2019, and May 8, 2022.

Details of the Settlement

The settlement arises from a class action lawsuit that accused WinCo of violating Portland’s consumer protection laws by applying surcharges on certain non-grocery purchases. Although WinCo has chosen to settle the case without admitting liability, the agreement aims to provide restitution to affected consumers. Eligible class members have the opportunity to receive payments of varying amounts, with a maximum potential compensation of $200, contingent upon the submission of valid claims by the deadline of July 9, 2024.

How to File a Claim

To participate in the settlement, eligible individuals must complete a claim form detailing their purchases of specified non-grocery items at WinCo stores in Portland where surcharges were allegedly applied. The claim process includes providing specific information such as the WinCo store location, the purchased item(s), the date of purchase, and the frequency of surcharge occurrence. Payment options available to claimants include prepaid MasterCard, PayPal, Venmo, Direct Deposit, Zelle, or a traditional paper check sent by mail.

Final Approval and Deadline

The settlement is pending final court approval, scheduled for August 8, 2024. Customers who believe they qualify for compensation are strongly encouraged to review the settlement terms and file their claims promptly to ensure eligibility.

Consumer Rights and Settlement Implications

This settlement underscores the significance of consumer protection laws and serves as a poignant reminder to retailers to adhere to local regulations governing pricing practices. For WinCo customers affected by the alleged surcharge practices during the specified timeframe, this settlement offers an opportunity to seek redress for potential financial impacts caused by unauthorized fees.