July Class-Action Lawsuits: Claim Your Compensation Before Deadlines

July Class-Action Lawsuits: File for Compensation Before Deadlines

As July approaches several class-action lawsuits are nearing their filing deadlines potentially offering compensation to affected consumers, according to the published article of FINANCEBUZZ. Among these is a notable case against Star Tribune Media Company LLC where the owner of the Star Tribune papers has agreed to a $2.9 million settlement. The lawsuit alleges illegal sharing of subscribers’ information with Facebook violating the Video Privacy Protection Act. To qualify you must have had a Facebook account a digital subscription to the Star Tribune and viewed videos on its website. Another significant lawsuit involves Hyundai the parent company of Kia which is settling claims related to defective engines in certain Kia models from 2010 to 2020. The defect could cause the engines to seize, stall or catch fire. If you owned or leased one of these vehicles you could be eligible for compensation.

Additionally, Unilever is settling a case concerning its Suave antiperspirant deodorant found to contain high levels of the carcinogen benzene. Consumers who purchased the affected products between January 2018 and March 2024 can file a claim by mid-July. Other class-action lawsuits include claims against Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret for violating the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act by printing excessive credit card numbers on receipts and Seresto for misrepresenting the safety and efficacy of its flea and tick collars. Uber and Lyft drivers in New York are also eligible for compensation due to alleged overcharges in sales tax and fees between 2014 and 2017. As these deadlines approach consumers are encouraged to check if they qualify for any of these settlements potentially boosting their bank accounts with timely claims.

Furthermore, class-action lawsuits can serve as a crucial avenue for consumers to hold companies accountable for their actions. By participating in these legal actions individuals not only stand to receive compensation but also contribute to broader efforts to enforce corporate responsibility. This wave of lawsuits underscores the importance of consumer rights and the legal mechanisms available to protect them. If you believe you might be eligible for any of these settlements it is essential to review the details and file your claims promptly before the July deadlines. This proactive step could result in a significant financial benefit and ensure that your rights as a consumer are upheld.

