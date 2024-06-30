Biden’s Marijuana Declassification Plan: IRS Issues Warning on Tax Refunds – Don’t Get Ahead of the Game!

IRS Warns Marijuana Users: Don’t Try to Get a Refund Just Yet

Biden’s Plan to Declassify Marijuana Won’t Trigger Instant Tax Refunds, Agency Says

According to Washingtontimes, Some Americans who use marijuana are trying to get a refund from the IRS because they think President Biden’s plan to make marijuana less dangerous is already in effect. But the IRS is saying no, and that these claims are not valid. The IRS is following a rule that was made in the 1980s, which says that Americans who sell drugs can’t write off their business expenses on their taxes.

Some Americans think that just because Biden wants to change the rules, they can get a refund now. But the IRS is saying that the rules haven’t changed yet. Marijuana is still considered a dangerous drug until the new rules are officially put in place.

IRS Halts Marijuana Tax Refund Claims: Wait for Official Rule Changes

The new rules won’t make marijuana legal, but they will say that it’s not as dangerous as it is now. Until the new rules are official, Americans who live in states where marijuana is legal will still have to follow federal laws. The IRS is telling Americans not to try to get a refund yet and to wait until the new rules are in place before making any changes to their taxes.

