Tragedy Strikes in Columbus: 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Family Home

Mother Charged with Murder After Son’s Body Found in Trash Bag in Attic

Accordig to ABC6onyourside, a sad event happened in Columbus, Ohio. An 8-year-old boy named Martonio Wilder died. Police found his body in a trash bag in his family’s attic. His mother is now in jail because she is accused of killing him.

Community Mourns the Loss of 8-Year-Old Boy

Americans who knew Martonio were very upset. They say he was a happy and funny boy who always tried to make others laugh. They can’t believe he is gone. Some friends and family members gathered at his home to remember him. They brought flowers, candles, and some of his favorite toys.

The police are still investigating how Martonio died. But one thing is clear: people will always remember him and miss him.

