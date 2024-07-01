Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota 2024: Surprising Crime Stats Revealed

Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota 2024: Crime Stats and Surprising Facts

In 2024 South Dakota‘s crime statistics reveal some surprising and worrying facts as often reported by Pierre’s Capital Journal, according to the report of SOUTHWEST JOURNAL. While the state may seem peaceful several cities are quite dangerous due to issues like low wages and lack of jobs. Using the FBI’s latest crime data, RoadSnacks listed the most dangerous cities focusing on those with more than 2,000 residents. Shockingly a city with fewer than 3,000 Americans has the highest rates of assaults and murders. South Dakota leads the nation in arson but has fewer murders and aggravated assaults than average. Even though it isn’t one of America’s most dangerous states it has cities that could easily make that list. Whether more police could help is unclear but it’s wise to be cautious if you’re thinking of moving to these risky places.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota

Rapid City is often called the “Gateway to the Black Hills,” is South Dakota’s second-largest city with 78,492 residents. This vibrant city is known for its proximity to Mount Rushmore and Deadwood unfortunately holds the title of the most dangerous place to live in the state. Over a year the city reported 673 violent crimes including 108 rapes and 13 murders along with 3,137 property crimes. Despite these alarming statistics Rapid City continues to draw tourists and residents alike with its blend of urban amenities and natural beauty.

Chamberlain is a small town of 2,364 residents along the Missouri River is famous for its rich history and the South Dakota Hall of Fame. However, it also ranks as the second most dangerous place in the state with 16 violent crimes including 3 rapes and 76 property crimes reported annually. Despite its crime rate Chamberlain retains its charm offering a peaceful lifestyle enriched with history.

Pierre is the capital of South Dakota has a significant crime rate despite its small population of 13,888. Over a year the city reported 128 violent crimes and 413 property crimes. As the hub of political activity and home to many state government offices Pierre balances its high crime rate with small-town charm, historic buildings and scenic river views.

Yankton with a population of 14,712 is a historical city along the Missouri River. It has the fourth-highest crime rate in South Dakota with 83 violent crimes and 474 property crimes reported annually. Despite these figures Yankton remains a key city in South Dakota’s history offering a mix of historical attractions and outdoor activities.

Sioux Falls is the most populous city in South Dakota with 187,370 residents reported 1,120 violent crimes and 4,259 property crimes over a year making it the fourth most violent spot in the state. Despite these numbers Sioux Falls continues to thrive, boasting a vibrant downtown, a thriving arts scene and numerous parks and green spaces.

Mitchell is famous for the world’s only Corn Palace ranks second in the state for property crime with 520 incidents in a year and eighth for violent crime with 73 reported cases. Despite its crime rate Mitchell remains a popular tourist destination attracting visitors with its unique architecture and annual events.

