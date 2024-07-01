Energy Bills Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper: 7% Drop in Prices Means Savings for Households!

Good News for Households: Energy Prices Drop by 7%!

Energy Bills Reduced: What You Need to Know to Save Money

According to Independent, Good news for households! The price of energy has plummeted by 7%, resulting in a significant reduction in the average household energy bill, now standing at £1,568 – a £122 decrease from last year’s price of £1,690.

If you use a standard variable tariff and don’t have a smart meter, you need to tell your energy supplier your meter reading by July 1. If you don’t, you might be charged more money than you should be. The average household will spend £83 on energy in July, which is less than the £127 they spent in June.

READ ALSO: Tax Credits: Colorado’s Billion-Dollar Shift Leaves Taxpayers Wondering What’s Next

Energy Bill Fixing: How to Avoid Future Hikes and Save Money

Experts say that now is a good time to look for better deals on energy. They suggest fixing your energy price for a year to avoid future price hikes. By doing this, you can be sure of your energy costs and avoid paying too much money.

READ ALSO: Biden’s Marijuana Declassification Plan: IRS Issues Warning on Tax Refunds – Don’t Get Ahead of the Game!