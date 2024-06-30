California Takes a Stand Against Racial Injustice: $12 Million Reparations Effort Seeks to Right Past Wrongs

California Makes History with $12 Million Reparations Budget

Racial Injustice: California Takes a Step Towards Justice with Landmark Reparations Effort

According to Blackenterprise, California is trying to make things right for people who were treated unfairly because of the color of their skin. The state is giving $12 million to help make this happen. This is a big deal because it’s the first time a state has tried to do this.

Some Americans are happy about this, but others are not. Some people don’t think it’s fair to give money to some people just because of their skin color. But many Black people think it’s important to make up for the harm that was done to them and their families.

READ ALSO: Important News for Bleacher Report Users

California American Freedmen Affairs Agency to Oversee Historic Reparations Effort, Aimed at Righting Past Wrongs by End of August

A special group called the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency will help make things right. They will look into cases where people were treated unfairly, help communities stay safe, and make sure that people who lost their homes get what they deserve. All of these changes are expected to happen by the end of August.

READ ALSO: IRS Extends Tax Deadline to November 1, 2024, for Over 25 Counties in Kentucky and West Virginia Due to Severe Weather