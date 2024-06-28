IRS Extends Tax Deadline to November 1, 2024, for Over 25 Counties in Kentucky and West Virginia Due to Severe Weather

IRS Extends Tax Deadline to November 1, 2024, for Kentucky and West Virginia Residents

November 1, 2024: New IRS Tax Filing Deadline for Disaster-Affected Counties in Kentucky and West Virginia

In response to severe weather-related issues that occurred in April, the IRS has extended the tax filing deadline for residents in specific counties of West Virginia and Kentucky, according to the published article of MARCA. Taxpayers in these areas now have until November 1, 2024, to file their 2023 tax returns and pay any taxes due. The extension aims to provide relief to those affected by the disasters, allowing them more time to manage their tax obligations amidst recovery efforts. For Kentucky, the IRS has designated several counties eligible for this extension, including Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union, and Whitley. Similarly, in West Virginia, residents in Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Fayette, Hancock, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Tyler, Wayne, and Wetzel counties are granted the same extended deadline.

This decision underscores the IRS’s commitment to supporting individuals and businesses in disaster-stricken areas by offering them additional time to finalize their tax returns.Moreover, the IRS highlighted that additional counties in Kentucky might also be included in future relief announcements as assessments of the April storms, tornadoes, mudslides, and other disasters continue. The extended deadlines apply to individual income tax returns and payments that were initially due on April 15, 2024. This measure ensures that taxpayers in the affected regions are not unduly burdened during their recovery and can focus on rebuilding their lives and communities.

READ ALSO: Important News for Bleacher Report Users

IRS Grants Tax Extension to November 1 for Over 25 Counties Hit by April Disasters in KY and WV

Furthermore, the IRS emphasized that the extension also covers taxpayers in Boone and Kanawha counties in West Virginia, who previously had an extension until June 17, 2024, due to an earlier disaster declaration. This comprehensive relief effort ensures that individuals and many businesses in these disaster-affected areas now have until November 1, 2024, to file their 2023 tax returns and settle any tax liabilities. The IRS’s decision to provide additional time aims to alleviate the pressure on those recovering from the severe weather events and to support their financial stability during this challenging period. Additionally, the IRS is actively monitoring the situation and may extend similar relief to other affected regions if necessary. This ongoing assessment and potential inclusion of more areas in Kentucky highlight the IRS’s flexible approach in addressing the evolving needs of taxpayers impacted by natural disasters.

READ ALSO: Federal Judges Halt Biden’s SAVE Plan, Impacting Student Loan Repayment for Millions