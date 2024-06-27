Important News for Bleacher Report Users

Uncovering the Truth: Bleacher Report’s Data Breach Settlement – Claim Your Share of $4.8 Million by August 23

Important Update: Get Your Cut of the $4.8 Million Bleacher Report Settlement – Submit Your Claim Form by August 23

According to USAToday, Did you know that Bleacher Report shared your personal information with Facebook without asking? A group of people sued them for this, and they agreed to pay $4.8 million to make it right.

To get a part of the money, you need to send in a claim form by August 23. You can find the form on the settlement website. Everyone who sends in a claim will get the same amount of money.

READ ALSO: U.S. Treasury Pledges $100 Million Over Three Years to Boost Affordable Housing Supply

Bleacher Report Data Breach: Decline Your Share of $4.8 Million Settlement by July 9 – Here’s How

But if you don’t want to get the money, you can say no by July 9. If you want to say no, you need to write a letter to the court and send a copy to the lawyers. If you don’t do anything, you won’t get any money.

READ ALSO: Federal Judges Halt Biden’s SAVE Plan, Impacting Student Loan Repayment for Millions