Minnesota’s Crime Crisis: The Top 10 Cities Where You Need to Be Careful

The Dark Side of the North Star State: Uncovering Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Cities

According to SouthWestJournal, if you plan to visit or live in Minnesota, knowing about the crime in different areas is important. You can take steps to stay safe, like being careful where you go and who you talk to.

One horrifying case in Minnesota was the “Weepy-Voiced Killer” case from the 1980s. A man named Paul Michael Stephani hurt and killed several people before being caught.

The top 10 most dangerous cities in Minnesota

1. Bemidji

2. Minneapolis

3. West St. Paul

4. St. Paul

5. Waite Park

6. Brainerd

7. Virginia

8. Brooklyn Center

9. Fridley

10. Roseville

These cities have more crimes, like theft and violence, than other cities in Minnesota. Some cities have very high rates of rape and murder.

