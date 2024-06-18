Health Officials Issue Urgent Warning on Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Mushroom Products

Health officials are urgently warning consumers to avoid Diamond Shruumz microdosing mushroom-infused products after the U.S. Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported an increase in illness cases linked to these treats. The FDA’s initial alert on June 7 highlighted severe health issues, including seizures and abnormal heart rates, associated with Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Mushroom Chocolate Bars. Recently, the number of reported illnesses has risen, prompting an expanded warning.

Expanding Illnesses and Product Warnings

The FDA, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), America’s Poison Centers, and various state and local partners, is investigating the illnesses caused by these products. Initially, eight cases from four states were under scrutiny, with six hospitalizations. The latest update reveals 12 reported illnesses and 10 hospitalizations across eight states. The warning now extends beyond Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bars to include all products under the Diamond Shruumz brand.

Affected Products and Distribution

The FDA’s warning covers all Diamond Shruumz microdosing products, including Chocolate Bars, Cones, and Gummies. These products come in various quantities and flavors and are sold nationwide both online and in physical retail locations. They are commonly found in smoke and vape shops, as well as stores selling hemp-derived products like cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).

As of June 11, 2024, the states with reported cases are:

Alabama: 1 case

Arizona: 4 cases

Indiana: 2 cases

Kentucky: 1 case

Missouri: 1 case

Nevada: 1 case

Pennsylvania: 1 case

South Carolina: 1 case

The FDA has not yet compiled a complete list of retailers selling these products, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Symptoms and Safety Measures

Those who consumed Diamond Shruumz products and fell ill reported a range of severe symptoms, including seizures, central nervous system depression (such as loss of consciousness and confusion), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hypertension, hypotension, nausea, and vomiting. All 12 affected individuals sought medical care, and 10 were hospitalized. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported to date.

The Diamond Shruumz website claims their products are made with a “proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms” and are “Lab Tested For Potency, Quality, And Safety.” However, the cause of these illnesses remains undetermined.

FDA: Dispose of Affected Products Immediately

The FDA strongly advises consumers to safely discard any Diamond Shruumz products they may have at home. These products should not be consumed, sold, or served under any circumstances. Parents and adults are urged to discuss the advisory with children and teenagers, as the products’ candy-like appearance may appeal to younger consumers. Retailers are instructed to cease selling or distributing all Diamond Shruumz products and to secure any existing stock until further instructions are provided on how to return or safely dispose of them. Anyone experiencing adverse effects after consuming Diamond Shruumz products should contact the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222 and seek immediate medical attention.