Plans for Juneteenth? Celebrate Freedom with Free National Park Entry

The Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect on January 1, 1863, aimed to free all enslaved people in Confederate states. However, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that the last enslaved individuals in Texas were finally freed. This historic day, known as Juneteenth, was officially recognized as a federal holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day, in 2021. This year marks a new milestone: for the first time, entry to America’s national parks is free on Juneteenth.

The Historical Significance of Juneteenth

Juneteenth commemorates the day when Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War, bringing news of freedom to the last remaining enslaved people in the United States. This momentous event came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is a day of reflection, celebration, and recognition of the struggles and achievements of African Americans.

National Parks Commemorate Juneteenth

In recent years, the National Park Service (NPS) has waived entry fees on select dates, such as the first day of National Park Week and Veterans Day. This year, Juneteenth joins the list of free entry days, expanding opportunities for people to explore national parks and engage with the country’s rich history and natural beauty.

National Park Service Director Chuck Sams emphasized the importance of these fee-free days, stating, “The entrance fee-free days expand opportunities for people to visit their national parks and experience the beauty and history of our country.” The NPS is dedicated to preserving all aspects of American history, including its more painful chapters. Special Juneteenth commemorations are being held at parks across the nation, providing visitors with the chance to learn more about this significant day and its impact on American history.

Upcoming Free Entry Days for 2024

In addition to Juneteenth, there are four more opportunities to visit national parks for free in 2024:

June 19 – Juneteenth

August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

September 28 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

While entry fees are waived on these days, fees for parking and activities like camping and fishing still apply. Additionally, parks operated in partnership with outside organizations may have other fees. For example, Waco Mammoth National Monument charges an access fee for its dig shelter. Visitors are encouraged to check specific park websites for details.

Most of the 429 units within the National Park System do not charge entry fees, but for those that do, the cost can be up to $20 per person or $35 per vehicle. Certain groups, such as military service members, veterans, U.S. citizens, and permanent residents with permanent disabilities, are eligible for free entry throughout the year. Additionally, fourth graders and their families can enjoy free park visits through the Every Kid Outdoors program.