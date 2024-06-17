Louisiana Named Most Dangerous State for 34th Year: Climate Change Linked to Crime Increase

For the 34th year in a row Louisiana is ranked as one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. According to FBI data, there were 15,764 violent crimes and 88,540 property crimes in 2022, according to the report of KTAL. This includes serious crimes like murder, rape, robbery and assault as well as theft, burglary, arson and car theft. Experts think that sudden temperature changes possibly due to climate change might be linked to the rise in violent crime. The data shows that Louisiana and other Southern states face big challenges in keeping Americans safe.

Are sudden spikes in temperature driving violent crime rates in American cities?

A study in the Journal of Criminal Justice found that rising temperatures lead to more violent crimes like murder, robbery and assault in 28 cities including New Orleans. Professor Kevin Wolff who wrote the study said that heat can make people more aggressive and angry. The study showed that warmer winters are linked to more robberies especially during sudden temperature changes after weeks of cold. Other studies agree that extreme weather and climate change cause Americans to move create food and water shortages and lead to more conflicts and wars. These results support efforts to reduce carbon emissions and take action against climate change.

Based on FBI Crime data, listed the states that are the most dangerous states to raise a family:

A recent study ranks New Mexico as the most dangerous state in the U.S. with the highest violent crime rate and second-highest murder rate. Washington follows with the worst property crime rate despite a slightly better than average violent crime rate. Colorado, Louisiana and Oregon round out the top five most dangerous states. Conversely New Hampshire is the safest state followed by Idaho and Maine. The study notes over 7.7 million violent and property crimes nationwide in 2022 and suggests that sudden temperature changes due to climate change may increase crime. A spokesperson from Omega Law Group emphasized the importance of using crime data to find safer areas and shape future policies.

