Massive Data Breach Hits Los Angeles County Public Health Department

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) recently experienced a significant data breach following a phishing attack, potentially compromising the personal information of over 200,000 individuals. This security incident occurred between February 19 and February 20, when a hacker accessed the email accounts of 53 employees by obtaining their login credentials through a phishing email.

Phishing Attack Exposes Sensitive Data

The phishing attack allowed the hacker to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. Although it remains unclear what specific data the hacker managed to access or store, authorities believe the compromised information may include:

First and last names

Dates of birth

Medical diagnoses

Prescriptions

Medical record numbers or patient IDs

Medicare or Medi-Cal numbers

Health insurance details

Social Security numbers

Financial information

DPH is working to notify affected individuals by mail. For those without a mailing address on file, a notice will be posted on the department’s website, offering further information and resources for those impacted.

Department’s Swift Response

In response to the breach, the DPH promptly disabled the compromised email accounts and reset and re-imaged the affected devices. The department also blocked websites identified as part of the phishing campaign and quarantined all suspicious incoming emails. These immediate actions were taken to mitigate further unauthorized access and to secure their systems.

To assist those affected by the breach, DPH has hired a company to monitor the identities of impacted clients for one year at no cost. This step aims to provide some level of protection against potential identity theft or misuse of personal information.

Measures to Prevent Future Breaches

In addition to addressing the immediate fallout from the breach, the DPH has implemented several measures to reduce the likelihood of future phishing attacks. These include enhancing their cybersecurity protocols and training employees on how to recognize and avoid phishing attempts. By raising awareness among staff and tightening security measures, the department hopes to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

This breach highlights the growing threat of phishing attacks and the importance of robust cybersecurity practices. As personal and sensitive information continues to be a target for cybercriminals, organizations must remain vigilant and proactive in protecting their data and educating their employees on security best practices.

The DPH’s swift response and ongoing efforts to safeguard personal information demonstrate their commitment to addressing the breach and preventing future incidents. Individuals affected by the breach are encouraged to remain vigilant and take advantage of the identity monitoring services provided to protect themselves from potential misuse of their personal information.