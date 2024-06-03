Iowa’s Bold Experiment: Defying State Law to Provide Basic Income to Low-Income Families

Iowa Defies State Ban, Continues to Provide Basic Income to Low-Income Families

Private Funding Keeps Program Afloat, Despite Controversy and Criticism

According to businessinsider, Despite a state law that says local governments can’t help poor families with extra money, a program in Iowa is still giving money to low-income families. The “UpLift” program gives up to $500 a month to 110 families. The money is helping them pay for food and shelter.

The program started in May and uses private money to keep going. Ashley Ezzio, who works with the program, says that most Americans are using the money to buy things they need, like food and a place to live. This is similar to what other programs have found in other states.

Despite Criticism and Controversy, Program’s Success Inspires Others to Follow Suit

Some Americans in Iowa don’t like this program because they think it’s not fair. They say it’s like socialism. But the Americans who run the program say it’s helping Americans who need it most. They’re going to keep doing it, even if the state doesn’t want them to.

