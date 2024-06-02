Farm Bill 2024: $1.5 Trillion Act Addresses SNAP Benefits Amid $30 Billion Funding Concerns

2024 Farm Bill: $1.5 Trillion Proposal Aims to Protect SNAP Benefits Amid $30 Billion Funding Concerns

Georgia Congressman Austin Scott has announced that the proposed $1.5 trillion Farm, Food and National Security Act of 2024 commonly known as the Farm Bill includes provisions to prevent extreme changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits without Congressional oversight, according to the published article of Georgia. This statement comes amidst concerns raised by the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute which highlighted a $30 billion reduction in SNAP funding over the next decade with Georgia potentially facing a $1.1 billion cut. Proponents of the Farm Bill argue that the characterization of the funding changes as “cuts” is misleading. According to Scott, the bill incorporates protective language ensuring that any significant modifications to SNAP benefits cannot occur without input from lawmakers.

The Thrifty Food Plan which determines SNAP benefits remains cost-neutral and includes a cost-of-living adjustment a principle it has adhered to for over 40 years. Scott’s stance is that these measures safeguard the stability and effectiveness of the SNAP program. Despite these assurances some Democrats including U.S. Rep. Alma Adams from North Carolina argue that the bill could exacerbate food insecurity. Contrarily supporters like U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro from New York contend that the bill will enhance funding for food banks and expand the ability for families to purchase fruits and vegetables through food assistance programs. The Farm Bill having cleared the House Agriculture Committee now awaits consideration by the full House. Meanwhile, responses from other committee members such as U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop and David Scott of Georgia have yet to be received, leaving some questions about the bill’s broader implications unanswered.

Farm Bill Clears House Agriculture Committee: Impact on SNAP and Food Security in Focus