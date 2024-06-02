Maryland Battles Rising Fraud in Benefit Programs, Allocates $26 Million to Victims

Maryland Faces Rising Fraud in Benefit Programs, Allocates $26 Million to Victims

Maryland has become a significant target for fraud aimed at benefits for lower-income residents with the problem initially seeming minor but quickly escalating, according to the published article of THE BALTIMORE SUN. What started as a few thousand fraudulent claims ballooned into a significant issue with taxpayers funding the increasing costs. By early 2023 the state had implemented a new reimbursement process but what had been less than $1 million in restored benefits for fraud victims rapidly grew to $4.3 million over two years. As of now Maryland has disbursed nearly $26 million since the start of 2021 to 39,000 households that initially sought help to put food on the table but fell prey to a security-deficient system. “This theft is real. It’s nationwide. It is essential that Marylanders can meet their food needs” said Michele Gilman a law professor and director of the Saul Ewing Civil Advocacy Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

She emphasized the dual necessity of ensuring food security for residents while protecting public funds from criminal exploitation. According to Gilman and other advocates there are technological solutions available that could significantly reduce fraud and redirect the funds to those who genuinely need assistance. In a move towards enhancing security the Maryland Board of Public Works is set to vote on a new contract for the operator of the state’s electronic benefits transfer (EBT) system on Wednesday. This system is the method through which 382,000 households access the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and about 32,000 benefit from cash assistance. Advocates like Gilman are hopeful that with updated technology Maryland can curb the rampant fraud and better protect its residents and public funds.

