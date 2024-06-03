Family Demands Justice After Deadly Arson Kills Two in Phoenix

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the two victims killed in an intentionally set fire at J&J Sofa Manufacturing in south Phoenix. Catherine Eversole, 42, lost her life in the April 27 blaze. Katisha Susan Smith, 44, has been arrested and faces charges, including first-degree murder, while authorities are still searching for the second suspect involved.

The fire, which started near an electrical pole, quickly spread, resulting in the total loss of the business. Eversole’s family, puzzled about her presence at the fire site, are demanding justice. Her mother, Princess Drennan, and daughter, Patricia Howe, expressed their grief and hope for the apprehension of the remaining suspect.

Investigators revealed that surveillance footage shows two people setting the fire. Eversole’s family is now seeking public support to cover her unexpected funeral expenses.