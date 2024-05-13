Rep. Bob Good Introduces ‘Rein in the EPA Act’ to Counter Proposed Emissions Reporting Changes, Highlighting Economic Concerns

Rep. Bob Good Introduces ‘Rein in the EPA Act’ to Counter Proposed Emissions Reporting Changes

Republican lawmaker Rep. Bob Good of Virginia has taken a firm stance against what he views as overreach by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Biden administration, according to the published article of Just The News. Good introduced the “Rein in the EPA Act,” a bill aimed at thwarting proposed changes to emissions reporting requirements that he deems burdensome and detrimental to businesses. The proposed regulation, known as the Air Emissions Reporting Requirements (AERR), has raised concerns over its potential economic impact with projections suggesting it could cost billions of dollars over the next decade. Good asserts that the bill aims to protect small businesses from undue regulatory pressure and safeguard the economy from further federal intervention. The proposed changes to the AERR have sparked controversy with critics arguing that they represent a push towards a more aggressive climate agenda at the expense of businesses. Good’s bill seeks to curtail the authority of EPA Administrator Michael Regan from finalizing, implementing or enforcing these changes, effectively halting what he perceives as regulatory overreach.

In his statement to the DCNF Good framed the legislation as a necessary measure to combat what he views as the Biden administration’s assault on business owners, emphasizing the need to resist additional reporting requirements that could stifle economic growth and innovation. As the debate over environmental regulations intensifies, Good’s bill underscores broader tensions between environmental protection efforts and economic interests. While proponents of stricter emissions reporting argue that it is essential for combating climate change and safeguarding public health, critics like Good contend that such measures impose undue burdens on businesses, particularly small enterprises. The fate of Good’s bill remains uncertain but its introduction signals ongoing efforts within the Republican Party to push back against perceived federal overreach in environmental policymaking under the Biden administration.

Rep. Bob Good’s ‘Rein in the EPA Act’ Spotlights Ideological Divide on Environmental Policy