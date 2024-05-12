Unlocking Access: Urgent Calls for Fairer Free School Meals Policies

Stagnant Eligibility Criteria for Free School Meals

Advocates Call for Fairer and Simplified Rules

According to Mirror, New research from the Liberal Democrats has uncovered a big problem with Free School Meals for kids in the UK. Even though the cost of living keeps going up, the amount families can earn and still qualify for Free School Meals hasn’t changed since April 2018. This means lots of kids from families with low incomes can’t get the help they need.

Critics, like the National Headteachers Union and the Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Munira Wilson, say the government isn’t doing enough. They think the rules should be fairer and simpler, so every family that needs help can get it easily. They also want kids who should qualify for Free School Meals to be signed up automatically.

Calls for Enhanced Government Action on Free School Meals

The Department for Education says they’re trying to help more kids get Free School Meals, but critics say it’s not working well enough. As people keep debating, those who support kids’ rights are asking the government to focus on what’s important: making sure all kids have enough to eat and can learn well in school.

