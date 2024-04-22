Most Dangerous Cities in North Dakota 2024: Check Out the Top 8 Riskiest Places for Americans

2024’s Most Dangerous Cities in North Dakota

A new study by RoadSnacks looked at crime data to find the most dangerous cities in North Dakota for 2024. They checked places with over 2,000 Americans for violent and property crimes, according to the report of Southwest Journal. North Dakota is one of the top 25 most dangerous states in the country. Crime rates are higher than the national average.

Fargo, North Dakota is known for its role in the Coen brothers’ movie is the most dangerous city in the state for 2022. Despite its fame, Fargo has a lot of crime. Every day in 2020 a car was stolen. Burglaries were the second highest in the state. Americans in Fargo have a high chance of being victims of property or violent crime. The city has a lot of rapes and murders which is scary for its residents.

Devils Lake in northeastern North Dakota has a lot of violent crime. It has the most reported rapes in the state. Crime there is much higher than the national average. Americans living there need to be careful with their stuff because there are a lot of property crimes too. Even though the lake is nice, the crime rates are a big problem.

Mandan is across from Bismarck is the third most dangerous place in North Dakota. It has a lot of crime including murders, rapes and property crimes. In 2020, almost 1,000 property crimes were reported. The city needs to do something about its crime problem to keep its residents safe.

Wahpeton is famous for its giant catfish is also known for its high crime rate. It’s the fourth most dangerous city in North Dakota. Although violence isn’t as bad there are a lot of property crimes. Americans there need to protect their homes better. Despite the catfish, safety is a big concern.

Williston in the northwest has a lot of crime even with its growing economy. Violent crime like rapes and murders is still a big problem. Americans there have a high chance of being violently attacked.

Bismarck is the capital has a lot of crime. Even though it’s a big city with attractions like the Dakota Zoo crime rates are high. There are a lot of violent crimes and property crimes, including burglaries, rapes and murders.

Grand Forks the third largest city is getting more dangerous. It’s the seventh most dangerous place to live. There are a lot of burglaries and violent crime is going up. One famous murder from 1987 is still unsolved which scares Americans.

Jamestown is between Bismarck and Fargo, has a lot of crime. Even though it’s a nice place to visit with its recreated Frontier Village it’s not very safe. There are a lot of rapes and other crimes. Americans need to be careful even when they’re having fun.

