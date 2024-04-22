Davidson News

Chicago Launches $500 Grant Fund for Families of Kids with Disabilities Amid Pandemic Challenges

Chicago and a big social services group are starting a fund to help poor families with kids who have disabilities, according to the published report of WBBM. Families can apply for a $500 grant fund to help them with their problems. The grant fund can go towards medical bills, school stuff or other things they need.

The grant fund aims to help families with kids facing disabilities especially during the pandemic. Rachel Arfa from the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities says COVID-19 made things harder for these families. The grant fund is meant to assist families dealing with extra costs due to their kids’ disabilities. To qualify families must live in Chicago, have a low income and have a child with a disability in school. The child must have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), a 504 plan or a doctor’s note confirming their disability. The goal is to support families in tough times due to their kids’ disabilities.

(PHOTO: Chalkbeat)

Grant Fund in Chicago to Alleviate Financial Burden on Families of Children with Disabilities

Furthermore, the grant fund aims to ease the financial strain on families dealing with the challenges of raising children with disabilities. It hopes to provide much-needed support to those who have faced additional costs due to the pandemic. With this initiative, organizers seek to address the specific needs of these families and offer assistance where it’s most needed.

