Chicago Launches $500 Grant Fund for Families of Kids with Disabilities Amid Pandemic Challenges

Chicago Launches $500 Grant Fund to Support Families of Children with Disabilities Amid Pandemic Challenges
Chicago and a big social services group are starting a fund to help poor families with kids who have disabilities, according to the published report of WBBM. Families can apply for a $500 grant fund to help them with their problems. The grant fund can go towards medical bills, school stuff or other things they need.