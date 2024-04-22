Chicago Launches $500 Grant Fund for Families of Kids with Disabilities Amid Pandemic Challenges

The grant fund aims to help families with kids facing disabilities especially during the pandemic. Rachel Arfa from the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities says COVID-19 made things harder for these families. The grant fund is meant to assist families dealing with extra costs due to their kids’ disabilities. To qualify families must live in Chicago, have a low income and have a child with a disability in school. The child must have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), a 504 plan or a doctor’s note confirming their disability. The goal is to support families in tough times due to their kids’ disabilities.

Grant Fund in Chicago to Alleviate Financial Burden on Families of Children with Disabilities