Montana’s Most Dangerous Cities for 2024: Beyond Natural Beauty, Safety Concerns Emerge

Billings, Montana is known for its beautiful location along the Yellowstone River and vibrant culture emerges as the most dangerous city in the state for 2024. Despite its appeal Billings struggles with high rates of property crime including burglaries, robberies and auto thefts. With a population of 110,157 the city reported a shocking 14 homicides in the past year highlighting urgent safety concerns.

Ronan City is located within the Flathead Indian Reservation in northwest Montana presents another worrying situation despite its small population of 2,141 residents. Despite its size Ronan deals with a disproportionately high crime rate with 66 property crimes and 20 violent crimes reported in one year alone. This alarming trend earns Ronan the title of the second most dangerous city in Montana emphasizing the need for targeted interventions to address its safety challenges.

Helena is often known as Montana’s political capital reveals a troubling reality beyond its government functions. With a population of 33,629 Helena unfortunately holds the unsettling title of the state’s capital of rape reporting 50 such incidents in one year the highest rate in Montana. Additionally, the city witnessed 216 violent crimes and 1,227 property crimes within the same period underscoring the urgency for comprehensive strategies to address its safety issues.

Polson is situated within the Flathead Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana faces significant safety concerns despite its small-town charm. With 164 property crimes and 36 violent crimes reported in one year Polson ranks as the fourth most dangerous place in Montana.

Havre is located in north-central Montana along the Milk River grapples with escalating property and violent crime rates despite its roots as a rugged American railroad town.

Cut Bank despite its small size with only 3,075 inhabitants emerges as the most perilous place in Montana. Situated approximately 30 miles from the Canadian border, Cut Bank experiences a concerning violent crime rate of 747 incidents per 100,000 Americans the highest in the state.

