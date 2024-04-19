$1.4B Surplus North Carolina Lawmakers Prep for New Session: GOP Claims Credit, Debates Over Allocation Loom

North Carolina Lawmakers Ready for New Session with $1.4B Surplus: GOP Claims Credit Amid Concerns
North Carolina lawmakers are getting ready for a new session and they’ve got a big chunk of money to work with – $1.4 billion extra to be exact, according to the published article of The News and Observer. This boost comes as a surprise as experts thought the state’s economy would be slow to recover. But things like higher wages more Americans working and increased spending have made the state’s financial outlook brighter. Still there are concerns about prices going up and interest rates rising.