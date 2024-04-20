$225M Expansion: Smith’s Hiring 60 New Employees for North Las Vegas Distribution Center, Increasing Workforce to 220

North Las Vegas Distribution Center Expands: Smith’s Hosting Hiring Event on April 25 for 60 New Jobs

The North Las Vegas Smith’s grocery distribution center is getting bigger. They need more workers so they’re having a hiring event on April 25. People who want to work there can apply online. If they get chosen they’ll be invited to the event at the distribution center.

Right now, the center has about 160 workers. After the hiring event, they should have around 220 workers. The company got $3.8 million in tax breaks to open the center. Eventually, they hope to have 250 workers making an average of $26.53 an hour, according to the report Las Vegas Review-Journal.

North Las Vegas Distribution Center Prepares for Growth: Cold Storage Upgrade to Expand Job Opportunities

In the future, they might hire even more workers. They’re slowly adding cold storage, which will help store different types of food. This will happen over the next couple of years. They want to be able to store deli, meat, dairy, produce, and frozen food.

