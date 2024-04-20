California Project: Advocacy and Support

Access to Fresh Produce in Compton

In Compton, Macaria Palacios frequents Mother’s Nutritional Center, a local grocery store catering to low-income households enrolled in food assistance programs. Through a state initiative providing instant rebates on fruits and vegetables, Palacios is able to purchase items like apples, broccoli, nopales, and spinach, aiding in her management of diabetes without relying on medication. Speaking passionately in Spanish, she emphasizes the program’s vital role in making fresh produce accessible to those who would otherwise struggle to afford it.

Palacios, along with countless others benefiting from the CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Pilot Program, urges Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials to ensure its continuation. This program, offering dollar-for-dollar instant rebates for CalFresh participants, has proven instrumental in alleviating food insecurity for over 43,000 households across California. Despite its widespread impact, limited funding allocations pose a threat to its sustainability, prompting concerns from advocates like Eli Zigas, the food and agriculture policy director at SPUR.

Streamlined Process for EBT Users and Urgent Need for Additional Funding

Using the EBT card at participating markets is a simple process for Palacios and other program recipients, allowing them to get instant rebates on their fresh fruit purchases. But the California project and it’s popularity has beyond early projections, which has caused the allotted cash to be spent quickly. Aware of the gravity of the issue, stakeholders stress that more financing is required to guarantee the program’s continuation and continued efficacy in combating food insecurity.

Efforts to secure further funding, spearheaded by a coalition of food policy advocates and State Assemblymember Alex Lee, highlight the program’s bipartisan support and tangible benefits for vulnerable communities. Residents like Maria Juarez and Natasha Ware share their experiences, underscoring the program’s importance in promoting healthier dietary choices for families facing financial constraints.

As discussions unfold at budget hearings, the voices of California project beneficiaries echo the sentiment that access to fresh fruits and vegetables is not just a luxury but a necessity for their well-being. Their impassioned plea serves as a reminder of the program’s profound impact on the lives of Californians facing food insecurity, urging policymakers to prioritize its continued funding for the betterment of all.

