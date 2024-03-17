Vermont Senator Peter Welch Proposes Bills: Aiding Food Stamp Recipients!

Two Bills Aimed at Aiding Individuals Receiving Food Stamps
Senator Peter Welch Emphasizes the Need for the SNAP Program
According to WCAX 3, Vermont Senator Peter Welch has made two new bills to help people who get food stamps. Senator Peter Welch talked about them when he visited the South Burlington Senior Center. Senator Peter Welch says it’s important that the SNAP program fits the money situation of the people who use it. One bill, the Student Loan Deduction Act of 2024 says people on SNAP can take away the money they pay each month for student loans from their income. The other bill called The COLAs Don’t Count Act of 2024 wants to not count Social Security’s yearly increases for old people.
READ ALSO: $115 Billion in Tax Refunds Distributed: Check Status with IRS Tool!
Tackle Food Insecurity and Support Vulnerable Populations
Senator Peter Welch believes his bills are crucial as they can assist seniors and students in coping with the high cost of food. Senator Peter Welch emphasizes bipartisan agreement on addressing food insecurity nationwide. Advocates against hunger have long highlighted the inadequacy of anti-hunger program funds to meet growing needs. Senator Peter Welch’s bills aim to address this by providing more support to those struggling to afford food reflecting broader efforts to assist low-income individuals and seniors facing food challenges.