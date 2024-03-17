Vermont Senator Peter Welch Proposes Bills: Aiding Food Stamp Recipients!

Senator Peter Welch believes his bills are crucial as they can assist seniors and students in coping with the high cost of food. Senator Peter Welch emphasizes bipartisan agreement on addressing food insecurity nationwide. Advocates against hunger have long highlighted the inadequacy of anti-hunger program funds to meet growing needs. Senator Peter Welch’s bills aim to address this by providing more support to those struggling to afford food reflecting broader efforts to assist low-income individuals and seniors facing food challenges.